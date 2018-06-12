Mama bear opens unlocked minivan, cubs hop in

The bear was caught on surveillance video easily popping open one of the sliding doors on an unlocked minivan. (Source: Mark Thiessen/AP)

(RNN) – Just because you live in the country doesn’t mean you don’t have to lock your doors.

In upstate New York, a mama bear was caught on surveillance video easily popping open one of the sliding doors on an unlocked minivan, grabbing the handle with her mouth.

After a bit, her four cubs climbed in too.

“Burglary Alert!!!!! This is exactly why we should always lock our doors and never leave food in the car in the Adirondacks,” said the “I Love Old Forge” Facebook page. Old Forge is a hamlet in Herkimer County.

“Bears are very smart and clever and can open car doors just as fast as humans.”

There's no word on whether the bear family found what it was looking for.

