Mother's body found stuffed inside wooden box in CA parking lot

SAN BERNARDINO, CA (KCAL/KCBS/CNN) – The mother of a woman found dead in San Bernardino is looking for answers, as investigators are trying to find a killer.

The body of Wanda Edwards' daughter, 34-year-old mother of five Marlene Santellan, was found Sunday, dumped behind a car wash in San Bernardino. It had been wrapped in a tarp and stuffed inside a wooden box.

Edwards and Tammy Peterman, Santellan's aunt, had been searching for her for 12 days. They said they filed a missing person report Friday.

"My sister kept saying, 'Tammy, I know she's dead,' and I kept telling her, ‘No, no no,'" Peterman said.

Two days later, a passerby found her body in the parking lot.

Edwards had the feeling her daughter was gone because Santellan had recently discussed her own death and had pleaded with her mother to protect her children.

She said Santellan was devastated when child protective services took her kids last year when she started hanging out with the wrong people.

San Bernardino Police investigators are working to determine who left Santellan's decomposing body in a makeshift coffin.

Businesses nearby said they didn't pick up anything on their security cameras.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the San Bernardino Police Department.

