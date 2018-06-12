Raccoon scales skyscraper in MN and nobody can help it unless it - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Raccoon scales skyscraper in MN and nobody can help it unless it reaches the roof

(RNN) - A raccoon in St. Paul, MN, climbed its way to modest social media stardom Tuesday.

All it had to do was scale the side of a skyscraper.

The daredevil began its ascent Tuesday morning. As it made its way to a window ledge a few stories up, onlookers began to post pictures online.

Tim Nelson, a reporter for Minnesota Public Radio, live-tweeted the climb. He said the raccoon had climbed 12 stories shortly after noon.

The crowd below began to grow and the local CBS affiliate decided to live stream the ordeal.

As it continued its climb to the 23rd floor. Nelson captured an up-close video of the raccoon “doing a little grooming” on the ledge.

At this point, one misstep would cost the raccoon its life.

Nelson also said wildlife experts cautioned anyone from getting close to it because it might be startled into leaping.

According to the Washington Post, the windows of the building don’t open, so nobody will be able to help the critter until (unless) it reached the roof.

To keep the raccoon motivated, animal control filled the roof with the aroma of food.

“Not much else to do but wait and hope,” Nelson tweeted.

