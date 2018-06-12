Raccoon scales skyscraper in MN and nobody can help it unless it reaches the roof

(RNN) - A raccoon in St. Paul, MN, climbed its way to modest social media stardom Tuesday.

All it had to do was scale the side of a skyscraper.

Can you see him? He's waaaaaay up there pic.twitter.com/ZnRZGr2qH4 — Tad Vezner (@SPnoir) June 12, 2018

The daredevil began its ascent Tuesday morning. As it made its way to a window ledge a few stories up, onlookers began to post pictures online.

A very, very small crowd is watching the #mprraccoon drama unfold on 7th Street in downtown St. Paul. pic.twitter.com/gNS2dUFhCS — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 12, 2018

Tim Nelson, a reporter for Minnesota Public Radio, live-tweeted the climb. He said the raccoon had climbed 12 stories shortly after noon.

I don't know if I can watch this much longer. The #mprraccoon is scaling the UBS Tower. Now 12 stories up. pic.twitter.com/MaP35MLo9j — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 12, 2018

The crowd below began to grow and the local CBS affiliate decided to live stream the ordeal.

As it continued its climb to the 23rd floor. Nelson captured an up-close video of the raccoon “doing a little grooming” on the ledge.

The #mprraccoon is doing a little grooming now that he's a social media star. You know, on a 23rd floor window ledge. @MPRnews pic.twitter.com/pGcwh7OJ6L — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 12, 2018

At this point, one misstep would cost the raccoon its life.

Nelson also said wildlife experts cautioned anyone from getting close to it because it might be startled into leaping.

According to the Washington Post, the windows of the building don’t open, so nobody will be able to help the critter until (unless) it reached the roof.

To keep the raccoon motivated, animal control filled the roof with the aroma of food.

“Not much else to do but wait and hope,” Nelson tweeted.

