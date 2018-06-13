Mother, partner convicted in beating death of girl

CLEVELAND (AP) - An Ohio woman convicted of fatally beating her partner's 5-year-old daughter after the girl wet herself could face life in prison at sentencing in July.

Cleveland.com reports a jury in Cleveland on Tuesday convicted 38-year-old Ursula Owens of murder, reckless homicide and felonious assault in the March 2017 death of Ta'Naejah McCloud. The same jury found Ta'Naejah's mother, 27-year-old Tequila Crump, not guilty of murder and guilty of reckless homicide and endangering children.

Prosecutors said the girl had been abused, neglected and malnourished for months and that the women waited 13 hours to call 911 after the beating. The prosecution's key witness was Owens' 16-year-old son.

Crump's attorney argued at trial there was no evidence that Crump participated in the beating.

Owens' attorney couldn't be immediately reached for comment.

