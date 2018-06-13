Kentucky to receive nearly $1 million for outdoor recreation

SOMERSET, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky will receive nearly $1 million in federal funding to help parks and outdoor recreation.
A statement from U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers says U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke announced that $923,741 will be distributed to Kentucky for Land and Water Conservation Fund from revenues available through the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act. The funding comes from Outer Continental Shelf lease revenues and is part of $61.6 million being distributed across the nation.
Rogers say the grants help preserve land and water and improve the quality of life by allowing more recreational options. He says the funding goes toward improving areas like campgrounds, hiking trails and playgrounds.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
