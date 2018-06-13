Grandmother of missing toddler found alive to be charged

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky sheriff says the grandmother of a 2-year-old girl will be charged in connection with the toddler's 32-hour disappearance last week.
Bullitt County Sheriff Donnie Tinnell tells WDRB-TV that Beth Campbell will be charged with endangering the welfare of a minor and neglect on Wednesday or Thursday. Campbell's granddaughter, Charlee Campbell, was found alive Friday evening after disappearing early Thursday from her grandparents' home.
Tinnell says he's still investigating theories about what happened to the child in that 32-hour window. But even without a firm theory, he says Beth Campbell should face charges as she was supposed to be looking after the girl. It's unclear whether she has a lawyer.
Charlee Campbell is currently in the custody of Child Protective Services.
Information from: WDRB-TV, http://www.fox41.com
