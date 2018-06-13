College students evicted after finding peepholes in Boston apartment

After filing a police report and a formal complaint withholding rent, the four young woman were slapped with an eviction notice. (Source: WBZ/CNN)

BOSTON (WBZ/CNN) – A 20-year-old college student in Boston and her three roommates say they feel unsafe in their own apartment after discovering at least two holes drilled into their bedroom walls.

Boston police are looking into whether four Northeastern University students are victims of a peeping Tom following the startling discovery.

Bridget Moran, 20, says she feels violated after finding the holes, one of which showed a view leading straight into her room – even with the closet doors shut – before it was patched up.

She fears a peeping Tom may have been watching.

“That’s a place where me and my friends are talking, I’m sleeping [and] I’m changing. That’s just not right that someone can look in,” Bridget Moran said.

The college student filed a police report and contacted Alpha Management, the company that owns the building.

“They didn’t seem like it was a big deal,” Bridget Moran said.

After Bridget Moran’s mother, Susan, filed a formal complaint withholding rent pending the police investigation, Bridget and her three roommates were slapped with an eviction notice.

“My concern is for every other young woman here in the city of Boston living in one of these units,” Susan Moran said.

The young women say they’re not looking for money. They just want to feel safe in their own home.

“If there’s something like this, you need to speak up because this is not OK,” Bridget Moran said.

Bridget Moran and her three roommates have found a new place to live and plan to move out of the apartment in the next few weeks.

