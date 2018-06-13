Metal scrapping blamed for Ohio home explosion

CLEVELAND (AP) - Investigators say people scrapping for metal likely caused the Ohio home explosion that killed one person and left another critically injured.
Cleveland police say a 50-year-old man sought in connection with the explosion was arrested Tuesday. Another 50-year-old suspect in the scrapping operation is also in custody.
Cleveland.com reports the explosion in East Cleveland Sunday killed 27-year-old Tracey Brooks and injured 51-year-old Craig Kelly.
The East Cleveland Police Department says Brooks, Kelly and the two 50-year-old men were stealing metal from the home and likely caused a natural gas leak. No charges have been filed.
The home was recently sold to a new owner who had planned for $10,000 in renovations.
Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com
