Dennis Hof, Nevada's most famous pimp, wins GOP primary

It was just months ago when President Donald Trump used his first State of the Union address to condemn the cruelty of North Korea's government.Full Story >
California researchers are linking a voter-backed reduction in criminal penalties for drug and property crimes to a jump in car burglaries, shoplifting and other theft.Full Story >
The owner of half a dozen legal brothels in Nevada has ousted a Republican state lawmaker running for re-election.Full Story >
Wednesday saw worries from U.S. allies Tokyo and Seoul, which both have huge U.S. military presences, about Trump agreeing to halt the U.S. military exercises with South Korea.Full Story >
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un conclude an extraordinary nuclear summit Tuesday with the U.S. president pledging "security guarantees" to the North and Kim recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."Full Story >
The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.Full Story >
President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have signed a joint document in which they commit to working "toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."Full Story >
A new report is describing Dubai's real-estate market as a haven for money launderers, terror financiers and drug traffickers sanctioned by the U.S. in recent yearsFull Story >
President Donald Trump is praising North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a "very worthy, very smart negotiator" on behalf of his people as the two leaders bid each other farewell after their historic summitFull Story >
President Donald Trump proclaimed Tuesday that his momentous summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un had gone "better than anybody could have expected" and announced that the leaders planned a signing ceremony shortly.Full Story >
