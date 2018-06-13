Overturned semi closes SB I-75

An overturned semi tractor-trailer is blocking all lanes of traffic on southbound Interstate 75 at Ezzard Charles Drive Wednesday morning, Cincinnati police said. (FOX19 NOW/Mike Buckingham)

Southbound Interstate 75 is shut down at Ezzard Charles Drive due to an overturned semi-tractor-trailer, Cincinnati police said early Wednesday.

The accident was reported shortly after midnight. No one was hurt, police said.

The highway is expected to reopen in about an hour, police said at 3:15 a.m.

