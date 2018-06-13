Winton Hills murder suspect surrenders, expected in court Wednesday

A Winton Hills murder suspect turned himself into Cincinnati police overnight and will face a judge Wednesday morning.

Tony Latimer surrendered to District 1 officers late Tuesday, police said in a news release.

He is scheduled to appear at 9 a.m. in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

Latimer caused the death of 30-year-old man Duran Vaughn on Sunday, court records state.

Vaughn was found shot in the stomach and arm on Kings Run Court just before 8 p.m., police have said.

He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Cincinnati police homicide investigators have not disclosed a motive in the alleged attack.

