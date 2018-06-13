Winton Hills murder suspect surrenders, expected in court Wednes - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Winton Hills murder suspect surrenders, expected in court Wednesday

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Tony Latimer (Provided by Cincinnati police) Tony Latimer (Provided by Cincinnati police)
Duran Vaughn (Provided by Cincinnati police) Duran Vaughn (Provided by Cincinnati police)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

A Winton Hills murder suspect turned himself into Cincinnati police overnight and will face a judge Wednesday morning.

Tony Latimer surrendered to District 1 officers late Tuesday, police said in a news release.

He is scheduled to appear at 9 a.m. in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

Latimer caused the death of 30-year-old man Duran Vaughn on Sunday, court records state.

Vaughn was found shot in the stomach and arm on Kings Run Court just before 8 p.m., police have said.

He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Cincinnati police homicide investigators have not disclosed a motive in the alleged attack.

