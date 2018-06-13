GUIDE: FOX19 NOW World Cup Village at the Banks

The 2018 Men's World Cup kicks off June 14 in Russia.

Locals can be part of the excitement right here at home at Cincinnati's official viewing party.

FOX19 NOW presents "World Cup Village at the Banks" July 14 and 15.

The Cincinnati Reds and Skyline Chili are partnering with FOX19 NOW for the celebration.

The 32-day soccer celebration will feature six street parties, four official viewing bars, and FC Cincinnati kid's soccer clinics.

Festivities will culminate with the final match party July 15.

During the designated street parties, Freedom Way will be closed between Great American Ball Park and Walnut Avenue to allow fans room to cheer.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase and live music will entertain fans between matches. Matches on street party days will be broadcasted live on the Freedom Way Jumbotron.

The Reds will be handing out special edition Reds soccer scarves and Skyline will sell classics from its menu during each street party.

On non-street party days, catch the action at the four official host bars: The Holy Grail, Jefferson Social, Moerlein Lager House and Tim Roof.

FC Cincinnati clinics will also be offered select Saturdays during the World Cup. Players and staff will lead the lessons on Schmidlapp Event Lawn, adjacent to Moerlein Lager House.



Street Party Schedule:

Freedom Way

June 24: 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

June 30: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

July 1: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

July 7: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

July 14: 9 a.m. 1 p.m. (Semifinals)

July 15: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Finals)

Free FC Cincinnati Kids Clinics Schedule:

Schmidlapp Event Lawn

June 30: 12 p.m . to 1 p.m.

July 7, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

July 14, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

