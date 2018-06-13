Will 2026 FIFA World Cup games be played in Cincinnnati? Vote comes Wednesday

Cincinnati is among U.S. cities in a united bid to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup. (Photo: FIFA World Cup Twitter account)

We will find out Wednesday if Cincinnati is in the running to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

FIFA, soccer international's governing body, is expected to vote on a location between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Cincinnati is among 23 U.S. cities named as finalists in what's being called a "United Bid of the United States" to hold a World Cup game.

Canada, Mexico and Morroco also are in the running.

Members of Cincinnati's Bid Committee led by FC Cincinnati President Jeff Berding will gather at 6 p.m. Wednesday to make an official statement about the 2026 World Cup Announcement before the FC Cincinnati match at Nippert Stadium.

If Cincinnati were to be selected, the World Cup would be played at Paul Brown Stadium.

The final North American sites are expected to be determined by June 2020.

If the Untied Bid is selected, that doesn't necessarily mean Cincinnati will be a host city.

Up to 16 cities are expected to host matches for the 48-team tournament.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup has 11 host sites and contains 32 countries.

