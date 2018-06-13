Coroner: 2-year-old boy dies in apparent drowning

A 2-year-old Kentucky boy is dead in an apparent drowning, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.Full Story >
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.Full Story >
It was just months ago when President Donald Trump used his first State of the Union address to condemn the cruelty of North Korea's government.Full Story >
The owner of half a dozen legal brothels in Nevada has ousted a Republican state lawmaker running for re-election.Full Story >
Now that a federal judge has approved AT&T's $85 billion takeover of Time Warner, other companies are likely to rush to consolidate.Full Story >
