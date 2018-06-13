Coroner: 2-year-old boy dies in apparent drowning - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Coroner: 2-year-old boy dies in apparent drowning

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
A 2-year-old boy is dead in an apparent drowning, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office. (Photo: Raycom Media/file) A 2-year-old boy is dead in an apparent drowning, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office. (Photo: Raycom Media/file)
SCIENCE HILL, KY (FOX19 NOW) -

A 2-year-old Kentucky boy is dead in an apparent drowning, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

Grayson Cabell of Science Hill was pronounced dead Tuesday at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, a coroner's report shows.

The circumstances of death are listed as "apparent drowning," the report states.

Further details were not immediately available.

Science Hill is located in Pulaski County, Kentucky, about 2 1/2 hours away from Cincinnati.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story as information develops.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

