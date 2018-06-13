Deputy saves toddler choking on a quarter

Pottawatomie County, OK, Sheriff's Deputy William Wheeler saw a woman Friday waving for help outside of a car wash after she thought her son had swallowed a sucker. (Source: PCSD/KOCO/CNN)

POTTAWATOMIE CO., OK (KOCO/CNN) - An Oklahoma deputy saved a 3-year-old boy who was choking on a quarter.

Deputy William Wheeler saw a woman Friday waving for help outside of a car wash after she thought her son had swallowed a sucker.

Body cam video captured Victoria Terrill was terrified as her son Chaz was choking on something.

"You know I was panicking, and it sucks that I didn't know what to do," she said Tuesday.

Wheeler drove by where they had stopped, and he knew exactly what to do. After pounding him three times on the back, a quarter flew out of the boy's mouth.

"You OK, buddy?" Wheeler asked the boy.

Terrill said she's forever thankful the deputy was there.

"He literally was like a guardian angel," she said. "He just happened to be going by at the exact time I needed him."

Terrill said she plans to learn the Heimlich maneuver to avoid future accidents.

Copyright 2018 KOCO via CNN. All rights reserved.