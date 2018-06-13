Sheriff: Woman found dead in apparent shooting, homicide investigation underway

A homicide investigation is underway in Butler County, Sheriff Richard Jones said Wednesday.

A woman's body was found shot off of Woodsdale Road in Madison Township about 2 a.m., he said.

"It appears she was shot," he said. "The investigation is ongoing at this point."

Further details were not immediately available.

FOX19 NOW has a crew on the way to the scene.

