Live-action 'Dumbo' trailer released by Disney

"Dumbo" stars Colin Farrell and Michael Keaton alongside the title character. Tim Burton is directing. (Source: Walt Disney Pictures/EPK)

(RNN) - The little elephant with the big ears is returning to the big screen in Disney's live-action reimagining of "Dumbo."

The film, directed by Tim Burton, has several well-known stars, including Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito and Eva Green.

The title star and many of his animal friends will be brought to life with visual effects.

The original "Dumbo" came out in 1941, becoming one of the most beloved films from the company. It was selected for preservation by the U.S. National Film Registry in 2017.

Live-action versions of some of Disney's animated classics have been big hits in recent years, including 2016's "The Jungle Book" and "Beauty and the Beast" in 2017.

"Dumbo" is set to release in March.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.