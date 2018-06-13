Panel opts not to change school's Redskins team name, mascot

CINCINNATI (AP) - In the latest round in a recurring fight, a Cincinnati-area high school whose teams have been called the Redskins for over 80 years will keep that mascot.
A committee heard heated debate and decided against recommending any change of the mascot name at Anderson High School.
People pushing to change the name argue it's offensive and inappropriate to use the racial reference. Advocates of keeping the name contend that it is part of school tradition and that changing the branding would be an unnecessary expense of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
The clash echoes debate in professional sports over the NFL's Washington Redskins' moniker and the Cleveland Indians' Chief Wahoo logo. The Indians' logo is being removed from players' uniforms but not from other merchandise.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The suspect in an overnight homicide in Madison Township is barricaded right now in an apartment in Trenton and has fired several rounds at law enforcement officials, the Butler County sheriff said.Full Story >
The suspect in an overnight homicide in Madison Township is barricaded right now in an apartment in Trenton and has fired several rounds at law enforcement officials, the Butler County sheriff said.Full Story >
The manager of an Over-the-Rhine bar is hospitalized with a serious injury after she was violently attacked while walking to her car, according to Cincinnati police. IFull Story >
The manager of an Over-the-Rhine bar is hospitalized with a serious injury after she was violently attacked while walking to her car, according to Cincinnati police. IFull Story >
A 2-year-old Kentucky boy is dead in an apparent drowning, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.Full Story >
A 2-year-old Kentucky boy is dead in an apparent drowning, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.Full Story >
The Hamilton County Sheriff's office confirmed that they the body recovered from the Little Miami River was identified as 17-year-old James Marvin Ward.Full Story >
The Hamilton County Sheriff's office confirmed that they the body recovered from the Little Miami River was identified as 17-year-old James Marvin Ward.Full Story >
Officials said they recovered a body from the Great Miami River on Tuesday.Full Story >
Officials said they recovered a body from the Great Miami River on Tuesday.Full Story >