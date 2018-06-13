AG: New Mexico's opioid case to be heard in New Mexico court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - The New Mexico Attorney General's Office says the state's lawsuit against major opioid manufacturers will be heard by a state court in New Mexico where it was originally filed, not in a federal court in Ohio.

The Attorney General's Office last year sued major manufacturers and distributors over allegations that they exacerbated the state's drug addiction crisis.

Attorney General Hector Balderas calls a federal judge's ruling late Tuesday a victory that means the case will be decided by a judge and jury who understand New Mexico, its population and way of life.

A major pharmaceutical distributor, McKesson Corp., had moved in April to have the New Mexico lawsuit heard in federal court along with other litigation.

