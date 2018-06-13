Study: Kitchen towels are risk factor for home-based food poisoning

According to researchers, 49 percent of the kitchen towels collected in the study had bacterial growth which increased in number with extended family, presence on children and increasing family size. (Source: Pixabay)

ATLANTA (RNN) - A study published by the American Society for Microbiology suggests that kitchen towels could potentially cause food poisoning.

Researchers from the University of Mauritius presented the research at the ASM Microbe, the annual meeting of the American Society for Microbiology.

A total of 100 kitchen towels were collected after one month of use. Researchers then cultured the bacteria for testing.

S. aureus, a bacterium largely known to cause disease in humans, was found more often in towels from families of lower socio-economic status and those with children, according to the study.

Researchers say E. coli showed up more often on humid or damp towels than on dry ones.

The presence of E. coli on the towels indicates possible fecal contamination and lack of hygiene practices, the study said.

“The data indicated that unhygienic practices while handling non-vegetarian food could be common in the kitchen,” said Dr. Biranjia-Hurdoyal, lead author on the study.

The study found that multi-purpose towels had a higher bacterial count than single-use towels.

“Humid towels and multipurpose usage of kitchen towels should be discouraged. Bigger families with children and elderly members should be especially vigilant to hygiene in the kitchen,” said Hurdoyal.

The study was done as part of an undergraduate project.

