Nixon: Raise taxes on rich to fund $7.3B plan for NY schools

NEW YORK (AP) - Actress and New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon has laid out a $7.3 billion plan to boost education from preschool through college.
Nixon said Wednesday that her plan would be paid for by increasing taxes on wealthy New Yorkers and corporations.
The former "Sex and the City" star is running against incumbent Andrew Cuomo for the Democratic nomination for governor.
Nixon said New York schools that serve predominantly black and Hispanic students are underfunded and heavily policed compared with schools that serve white youngsters.
She led supporters gathered at Borough of Manhattan Community College in chanting "Schools not jails!"
A Siena poll released Wednesday shows Cuomo leading Nixon 61 percent to 26 percent among likely Democratic voters. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 3.6 percentage points.
