APNewsBreak: Prison staff 'complacency' blamed for stabbing

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A report has identified staff complacency, supervision problems, and outdated security policies and orders at Ohio's three high-security prisons.
The state commissioned the report after a Feb. 20 attack on a prison guard sent the officer to the hospital for weeks with multiple stab wounds.
The report obtained by The Associated Press through a records request says the quality of prison rounds by supervisory staff in Ohio's three maximum security prisons is questionable.
A three-time convicted killer is suspected in the attack on correctional officer Matthew Matthias at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville.
Ohio's prison guard union rejects the allegations. It says new security rules for Lucasville agreed to by the state proves the prison system recognizes the dangers posed by high-security inmates.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The suspect in an overnight homicide in Madison Township is barricaded right now in an apartment in Trenton and has fired several rounds at law enforcement officials, the Butler County sheriff said.Full Story >
The suspect in an overnight homicide in Madison Township is barricaded right now in an apartment in Trenton and has fired several rounds at law enforcement officials, the Butler County sheriff said.Full Story >
The manager of an Over-the-Rhine bar is hospitalized with a serious injury after she was violently attacked while walking to her car, according to Cincinnati police. IFull Story >
The manager of an Over-the-Rhine bar is hospitalized with a serious injury after she was violently attacked while walking to her car, according to Cincinnati police. IFull Story >
A 2-year-old Kentucky boy is dead in an apparent drowning, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.Full Story >
A 2-year-old Kentucky boy is dead in an apparent drowning, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.Full Story >
The Hamilton County Sheriff's office confirmed that they the body recovered from the Little Miami River was identified as 17-year-old James Marvin Ward.Full Story >
The Hamilton County Sheriff's office confirmed that they the body recovered from the Little Miami River was identified as 17-year-old James Marvin Ward.Full Story >