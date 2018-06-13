Ohio sheriff: 1 dead, suspect shoots self after standoff

TRENTON, Ohio (AP) - A southwest Ohio sheriff says a man who fired at deputies during an hours-long standoff has turned his gun on himself, and a woman has been found dead inside the home.
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said the man was still alive and speaking Wednesday as he was being taken to a hospital. Jones said the man had released one hostage, but that a woman's body was found inside the house in the small city of Trenton.
Jones says the man is also a suspect in an overnight homicide in nearby Madison Township. Jones says deputies were searching for him Wednesday morning when he opened fire on them after they knocked on the house's door.
Deputies returned fire, and were joined by other police. None was reported wounded.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The suspect in an overnight homicide in Madison Township is barricaded right now in an apartment in Trenton and has fired several rounds at law enforcement officials, the Butler County sheriff said.Full Story >
The suspect in an overnight homicide in Madison Township is barricaded right now in an apartment in Trenton and has fired several rounds at law enforcement officials, the Butler County sheriff said.Full Story >
The manager of an Over-the-Rhine bar is hospitalized with a serious injury after she was violently attacked while walking to her car, according to Cincinnati police. IFull Story >
The manager of an Over-the-Rhine bar is hospitalized with a serious injury after she was violently attacked while walking to her car, according to Cincinnati police. IFull Story >
A 2-year-old Kentucky boy is dead in an apparent drowning, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.Full Story >
A 2-year-old Kentucky boy is dead in an apparent drowning, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.Full Story >
The Hamilton County Sheriff's office confirmed that they the body recovered from the Little Miami River was identified as 17-year-old James Marvin Ward.Full Story >
The Hamilton County Sheriff's office confirmed that they the body recovered from the Little Miami River was identified as 17-year-old James Marvin Ward.Full Story >