Ex-Kentucky official testifies in lobbyist's bribery trial

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A former cabinet secretary in Democratic Gov. Steve Beshear's administration says the governor's chief of staff pressured him to award a lucrative state contract to a company that had helped him raise money.
But Tim Longmeyer said he did not bow to the pressure because he was already being bribed by a lobbyist to keep the contract with another company.
Longmeyer's testimony came during the third day of a federal bribery trial of James Sullivan, who is accused of bribing Longmeyer. Longmeyer pleaded guilty to bribery charges and is serving a 68-month prison sentence at a federal facility in Alabama. He returned to Lexington this week to testify against Sullivan.
Sullivan's attorney said he is innocent. He said the payments to Longmeyer were as a friend.
