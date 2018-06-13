Ex-Kentucky official testifies in lobbyist's bribery trial

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A former cabinet secretary in Democratic Gov. Steve Beshear's administration says the governor's chief of staff pressured him to award a lucrative state contract to a company that had helped him raise money.

But Tim Longmeyer said he did not bow to the pressure because he was already being bribed by a lobbyist to keep the contract with another company.

Longmeyer's testimony came during the third day of a federal bribery trial of James Sullivan, who is accused of bribing Longmeyer. Longmeyer pleaded guilty to bribery charges and is serving a 68-month prison sentence at a federal facility in Alabama. He returned to Lexington this week to testify against Sullivan.

Sullivan's attorney said he is innocent. He said the payments to Longmeyer were as a friend.

