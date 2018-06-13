DTE Energy seeks property tax reduction for nuclear plant

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Southeastern Michigan officials say a nuclear plant's move to slash its property taxes by 60 percent could be devastating to the community.

The Monroe News reports that DTE Energy filed for a property tax reduction for its Fermi 2 nuclear plant with the Michigan Tax Tribunal. The Detroit-based utility's plant is located along Lake Erie in Monroe County's Frenchtown Township.

The county could lose nearly $11.6 million in property taxes. It's in addition to an expected devaluation of the company's Monroe Power Plant that could result in a $12 million loss in property taxes.

Officials confirmed the Monroe coal plant filing was made at the same time as the Fermi request, but details haven't been made available.

DTE Energy has said it's seeking devaluation for the plants because of the market shift to clean energy.

