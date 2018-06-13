DTE Energy seeks property tax reduction for nuclear plant

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Southeastern Michigan officials say a nuclear plant's move to slash its property taxes by 60 percent could be devastating to the community.
The Monroe News reports that DTE Energy filed for a property tax reduction for its Fermi 2 nuclear plant with the Michigan Tax Tribunal. The Detroit-based utility's plant is located along Lake Erie in Monroe County's Frenchtown Township.
The county could lose nearly $11.6 million in property taxes. It's in addition to an expected devaluation of the company's Monroe Power Plant that could result in a $12 million loss in property taxes.
Officials confirmed the Monroe coal plant filing was made at the same time as the Fermi request, but details haven't been made available.
DTE Energy has said it's seeking devaluation for the plants because of the market shift to clean energy.
Information from: Monroe News, http://www.monroenews.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The body of 29-year-old Benjamin Gipson was recovered from the Great Miami River in Hamilton Tuesday, according to the Butler County Coroner's Office.Full Story >
The body of 29-year-old Benjamin Gipson was recovered from the Great Miami River in Hamilton Tuesday, according to the Butler County Coroner's Office.Full Story >
A search is underway for a police suspect that jumped into the Ohio River, Kenton County Dispatch confirms.Full Story >
A search is underway for a police suspect that jumped into the Ohio River, Kenton County Dispatch confirms.Full Story >
The manager of an Over-the-Rhine bar is hospitalized with a serious injury after she was violently attacked while walking to her car, according to Cincinnati police. IFull Story >
The manager of an Over-the-Rhine bar is hospitalized with a serious injury after she was violently attacked while walking to her car, according to Cincinnati police. IFull Story >
The suspect in an overnight homicide in Madison Township is barricaded right now in an apartment in Trenton and has fired several rounds at law enforcement officials, the Butler County sheriff said.Full Story >
The suspect in an overnight homicide in Madison Township is barricaded right now in an apartment in Trenton and has fired several rounds at law enforcement officials, the Butler County sheriff said.Full Story >
Humid, hot conditions aren't going anywhere anytime soon.Full Story >
Humid, hot conditions aren't going anywhere anytime soon.Full Story >