Coin toss decides Kentucky magistrate race

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (AP) - With both candidates in a Kentucky magistrate primary tied at 127 votes, they used a coin flip to decide the race.
One of the Democrats, Boyce Coles, said a runoff "wouldn't be nothing but a ... mess."
The other, Barry Perkins, called it a fair way to resolve the surprising result. He said he "couldn't imagine it ending in a durn tie to start with."
And with that, a silver dollar was flipped into the air on Tuesday.
The Daily News reported that County Clerk Scottie Harper put pieces of paper reading heads and tails into different envelopes. Each candidate chose one. After the coin landed on tails, they opened their envelopes and learned that Coles will face Republican Robert Chyle in November.
Sign up for "Politics in Focus," a weekly newsletter showcasing the AP's best political reporting from around the country leading up to the midterm elections: http://apne.ws/3Gzcraw
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A Goshen mother’s heart is broken after a three-day search in the Little Miami River ended with her son's body recovered near Camp Dennison Memorial Park.Full Story >
A Goshen mother’s heart is broken after a three-day search in the Little Miami River ended with her son's body recovered near Camp Dennison Memorial Park.Full Story >
The body of 29-year-old Benjamin Gipson was recovered from the Great Miami River in Hamilton Tuesday, according to the Butler County Coroner's Office.Full Story >
The body of 29-year-old Benjamin Gipson was recovered from the Great Miami River in Hamilton Tuesday, according to the Butler County Coroner's Office.Full Story >
A search is underway for a police suspect that jumped into the Ohio River, Kenton County Dispatch confirms.Full Story >
A search is underway for a police suspect that jumped into the Ohio River, Kenton County Dispatch confirms.Full Story >
The manager of an Over-the-Rhine bar is hospitalized with a serious injury after she was violently attacked while walking to her car, according to Cincinnati police. IFull Story >
The manager of an Over-the-Rhine bar is hospitalized with a serious injury after she was violently attacked while walking to her car, according to Cincinnati police. IFull Story >
The suspect in an overnight homicide in Madison Township is barricaded right now in an apartment in Trenton and has fired several rounds at law enforcement officials, the Butler County sheriff said.Full Story >
The suspect in an overnight homicide in Madison Township is barricaded right now in an apartment in Trenton and has fired several rounds at law enforcement officials, the Butler County sheriff said.Full Story >