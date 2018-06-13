Chase suspect jumps into Ohio River

Kenton County Dispatch says a suspect jumped into the river near the Villa Hills Marina on River Road (FOX19 NOW)

A search is underway for a police suspect that jumped into the Ohio River, Kenton County Dispatch confirms.

Officials say Villa Hills police have been searching for the suspect most of the day. He jumped into the river near the Villa Hills marina on River Road.

Boats have been launched to search for the man. The last officers say of him he has not yet come back up from the water.

A sheriff's helicopter was spotted searching above the river looking for the man Wednesday afternoon.

Police have given no information on what the man is wanted for.

