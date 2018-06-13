Pipeline builder fined $430,000 for West Virginia violations

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia regulators have issued a $430,000 fine for permit violations against a company building a 713-mile (1,147-kilometer) natural gas pipeline.
The Department of Environmental Protection announced the fine Tuesday against Rover Pipeline LLC, which is owned by Energy Transfer Partners. Under a consent order, the company agreed to immediately take measures to comply with its permit and state laws.
A DEP statement says among the violations found during inspections were a failure to maintain erosion controls, improperly installed silt fences and perimeter controls and abandoned construction debris. The inspections were conducted from May 2017 through April.
The statement says the violations caused sediment deposits on numerous streams.
The Rover Pipeline would transport 3.25 billion cubic feet (92 million cubic meters) of natural gas per day from processing plants in West Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
