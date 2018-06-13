Springboro police seek suspect who broke into several cars

A suspect is seen on video surveillance entering one of several vehicles. (Springboro Police Department)

Springboro Police Department’s detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who broke into several vehicles.

Police said on Friday, June 8, the suspect is seen on surveillance video breaking into one of several vehicles throughout the night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dunkel at 937-748-6849 or contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-7867.

