Family offering reward for info in death of former Elder HS basketball star

Family members of a man found dead in his Lawrenceburg home are now offering a $50,000 for information that leads to an arrest.an conviction of the person responsible.

Thomas Biedenharn, 73, was found dead inside the residence on High Ridge Court in the Hidden Valley neighborhood on Memorial Day.

Biedenharn was a 1962 graduate of Elder High School and a prolific basketball player for the school.

Evidence at the scene indicated possible foul play, police say, and an autopsy conducted Wednesday determined the death was a result of a homicide.

No arrests have been made.

Indiana State Police detectives are also asking for the public’s help in identifying the owner of a vehicle that may have been spotted in the area around the time of the homicide.

The vehicle is described as being a newer model four door or extended cab truck that was “electric or bright blue” in color.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post at 812-689-5000.

