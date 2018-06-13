2 men facing drug charges after meth found during traffic stop

Two men are facing drug charges after police say they found methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Dearborn County on June 10.

Ronald Clark, 25, and Byron Kaminska, 41, have been charged with dealing in methamphetamine and conspiracy to deal in methamphetamine.

Police said the men were sopped after an officer noticed a broken tail light on the vehicle and that Clark, who was driving, failed to signal a turn as he drove through town.

Officers found more than 34 grams of meth, a scale, numerous small individual plastic baggies and $268 in cash, according to court documents.

If convicted, the men could face 10 to 30 years in prison.

No court dates have been set.

Both men remain in the Dearborn County Jail at this time.

