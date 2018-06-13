6 restaurants in West Virginia, Ohio told to make back pay

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Six restaurants in West Virginia and Ohio have been ordered to pay $111,000 in back pay and damages to 27 workers for minimum wage and overtime violations.

The U.S. Department of Labor says in a news release a federal court for West Virginia's southern district also imposed a $20,150 civil penalty on four Las Trancas restaurants and a Plaza Maya restaurant in West Virginia and a Las Trancas restaurant in Ohio. The order also covers Las Trancas corporate officers Lorena Arellano and Martin Arellano.

The statement says an investigation found the restaurants willfully violated minimum wage, overtime and recordkeeping requirements from May 2014 to October 2017. It says the restaurants paid some workers only for their scheduled hours without regard to hours actually worked.

