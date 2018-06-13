Man found dead in river identified as missing kayaker

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) - A man found dead in the Great Miami River in southwestern Ohio has been identified as kayaker missing for several days.
The Butler County Coroner's Office on Wednesday identified the man as Benjamin Gipson. His death was ruled accidental as a result of drowning.
Authorities recovered the 29-year-old Cincinnati man's body on Tuesday near a bridge in Hamilton after searching since Sunday.
Hamilton Fire Department officials said Gipson and 35-year-old Wilbur Strobel were on the river in Hamilton when their kayaks flipped Sunday afternoon. They said Gipson went under the water and Strobel was not able to get to him. Strobel floated downstream until he was rescued by a passing jet skier.
Authorities said the men were not experienced kayakers and weren't wearing life vests.
