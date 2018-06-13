Top official overseeing child protection plans to resign

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The top official overseeing child protection in Kentucky plans to resign from her job as commissioner of the Department for Community Based Services.

Cabinet for Health and Family Services spokesman Doug Hogan tells The Courier-Journal that Adria Johnson has informed officials that she plans to resign. Hogan said Monday that the transition and the effective date of her resignation are still being determined.

The spokesman says Johnson was appointed by Gov. Matt Bevin in January 2016. As commissioner, she also oversees other social service areas, including adult protection and benefits such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

The newspaper says Johnson's departure comes amid continuing turnover at the human services cabinet under the Bevin administration. Johnson is among several top officials to leave Kentucky's human services agency in recent months.

