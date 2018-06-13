Agencies search for suspect who fled into Ohio River

VILLA HILLS, Ky. (AP) - Authorities in Kentucky and Ohio are searching for a man who police say jumped into the Ohio River while he was being sought by officers.
News outlets report the man's identity hasn't been released.
Cincinnati police said in a tweet that he is suspected of being a felony fugitive from Ohio and that he evaded a Ludlow, Kentucky, Police Department K-9, entering the river around 1 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities from several agencies were still searching for him several hours later.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
