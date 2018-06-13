Agencies search for suspect who fled into Ohio River - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Agencies search for suspect who fled into Ohio River

VILLA HILLS, Ky. (AP) - Authorities in Kentucky and Ohio are searching for a man who police say jumped into the Ohio River while he was being sought by officers.

News outlets report the man's identity hasn't been released.

Cincinnati police said in a tweet that he is suspected of being a felony fugitive from Ohio and that he evaded a Ludlow, Kentucky, Police Department K-9, entering the river around 1 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities from several agencies were still searching for him several hours later.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly