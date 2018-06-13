What we eat at work isn't healthy, CDC says

When people snack at work they’re not eating celery and carrots. (Source: Pixabay, file)

The foods we get at work average nearly 1,300 calories a week. (Source: Pixabay, file)

(RNN) – Those little snacks you grab at work sure add up.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a study this week that followed the eating habits of Americans at their jobs.

And let’s just say, they’re not noshing on celery and carrots when they go to the break room.

"Our results suggest that the foods people get from work do not align well with the recommendations in the Dietary Guidelines for Americans," Stephen Onufrak with the CDC said.

The study followed more than 5,000 employees across the country and analysis showed that nearly a quarter of them got food from work at least once a week.

The food tended to be high in empty calories and more than 70 percent of the calories came from food that was free (we’re looking at you cookies and brownies).

Average weekly calories totaled nearly 1,300.

"Since we found that a lot of the foods obtained by employees were free, employers may also want to consider healthy meeting policies to encourage healthy food options at meetings and social events," Onufrak said.

"We hope that the results of our research will help increase healthy food options at worksites in the US."

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.