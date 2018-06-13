Joseph's Legacy rescue working to save dog they believe to be neglected

Joseph's Legacy rescuers are working to save a dog they believe was dumped and neglected in Warren County.

According to rescuers, the dog, named "Magnolia," is believed to be 10 or 11-years-old and was found abandoned on Robinson Vail Road this week. Magnolia, per the rescue, has cataracts in one eye, a bad skin condition, several rotted teeth and large tumors scattered throughout her body.

Volunteers said Magnolia has been so neglected, that when she was found, almost all of her fur was severely matted in the size of softballs.

Rescuers describe the dog as sweet and loving despite what she has been through. They are currently in the process of having her tumors checked to ensure they are not cancerous.

Because Magnolia is not considered underweight, rescuers suspect someone intentionally dumped her.

A friend of the rescue who is a dog groomer, Cherraye Gullet, found the dog and has since groomed Magnolia and removed the matted fur.

The rescue is seeking donations to help pay for Magnolia's medical care. If you would like to donate, you can do so through the rescue's website. Rescuers said people can also help by volunteering, fostering or adopting. More information can be found here.

If you have any information on Magnolia, contact the rescue.