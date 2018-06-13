WATCH: Bear jumps with boy at Nashville Zoo

The boy and the Andean bear spent 10 minutes jumping together. (Source: Pixabay, file)

(RNN) – A 5-year-old boy plays an incredible game of copycat with a bear.

Ian Parker was at the Nashville Zoo with his dad when they checked out the new Andean bear exhibit, WZTV reported.

When Luka the bear got in the exhibit pool for a swim, the kids got excited and started jumping up and down.

Luka liked what he saw and joined in.

Ian’s dad Patrick Parker caught the end of what he said was a 10-minute jumping session. By the end of it, they were pretty worn out.

“Try to make him jump again,” Parker told Ian in a video posted to Facebook.

Both bear and boy had a few more jumps in them.

