NASA's Opportunity rover is facing some setbacks due to a huge dust storm. (Source: CNN/NASA/NASA/JPL-Caltech/TAMU)

(CNN) – A massive dust storm is causing some disruptions for NASA's "Opportunity" mission on Mars.

The 15-year-old Opportunity rover last sent a transmission Sunday.

It's powered by sunlight, and the dust storm has blocked the rays.

So, Opportunity went into sleep mode.

NASA scientists said the rover should start communicating again once the storm clears.

Opportunity has been through dust storms before, even briefly losing contact back in 2007.

The scope of the storm covers almost a quarter of the red planet. It's steadily worsened since the end of May.

NASA's Curiosity rover is on a different part of Mars and shouldn't be affected.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.