Video shows moments before Taser use: 'Just put your hands behind your back, man'

Newly-released body camera footage shows the tense moments before an alleged domestic violence incident resulted in the tasing of a suspect.

On May 18, Cincinnati police officers were called to an apartment complex on Glengate Lane for an alleged assault. The victim told police Courtney Wilkins hit her, and that she was pregnant with his child.

Court documents accused Wilkins of hitting her several times in the face.

In the newly-released video, Wilkins can be seen getting up for police as one of the officers holds a Taser.

"Just put your hands behind your back, man," the off-screen officer says.

As the officer attempts to put Wilkins in cuffs, he tenses his arms, eventually ripping them away before being pushed by the officer. That officer then used the Taser on Wilkins before finally placing him in handcuffs.

Wilkins was originally booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center on charges of domestic violence and resisting arrest but would later plead guilty to disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Wilkins was sentenced to a total of 90 days behind bars at the Hamilton County Justice Center and is expected to be released July 14.

