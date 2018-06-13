D.C. inmates cast ballots in primary - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

D.C. inmates cast ballots in primary

Inmates took part in their civic responsibility by voting from inside a jail in Washington, D.C. (Source: WJLA via CNN) Inmates took part in their civic responsibility by voting from inside a jail in Washington, D.C. (Source: WJLA via CNN)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJLA/CNN) – Around 200 inmates in the nation's capital exercised their constitutional rights Wednesday by voting in the city's primary election.

According to voting laws in Washington, D.C., convicted felons are banned from voting while they are incarcerated. If someone is on probation or parole, they can vote. Those serving time for misdemeanors also can vote.

Elections officials and poll watchers were on hand Wednesday as inmates at the D.C. jail cast ballots for next Tuesday's primary.

"In the past I was always told that if you were locked up, you could not vote," said Samuel Davis, a jail inmate. "I believe in my civil rights."

Among the voters was former D.C. rabbi Barry Freundel, who was convicted of voyeurism after video recording women in a religious bath area at the Kesher Israel synagogue in the Georgetown neighborhood of D.C.

"I think this is critically important. Because I think it takes inmates and says to them, 'You still have a role. You're still considered citizens. You can still contribute in some way to society,'" Freundel said.

Freundel is expected to remain incarcerated until 2021. He can still vote because the 52 charges he pleaded guilty to were misdemeanors.

Charles Thorton of the D.C.-based Human Rights Campaign organization spoke of the positive effects for society in encouraging inmates to vote.

"Men and women who are released that exercise their right to vote generally get back involved in the community in a positive manner," Thorton said.

Votes collected from the inmates will be counted as absentee.

Copyright 2018 WJLA via CNN. All rights reserved.

  • National politicsTrump-Kim summitMore>>

  • Governor signs 6 gun control measures in New Jersey

    Governor signs 6 gun control measures in New Jersey

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 6:03 PM EDT2018-06-13 22:03:47 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-06-14 01:41:20 GMT
    (Edwin J. Torres/New Jersey Governor's Office via AP). In this photo provided by the New Jersey Governor's Office, Gov. Phil Murphy, center, signs several gun safety bills at the Richard J. Hughes Justice Complex Atrium in Trenton, N.J., Wednesday, Jun...(Edwin J. Torres/New Jersey Governor's Office via AP). In this photo provided by the New Jersey Governor's Office, Gov. Phil Murphy, center, signs several gun safety bills at the Richard J. Hughes Justice Complex Atrium in Trenton, N.J., Wednesday, Jun...
    New Jersey is set to become the latest state to enact measures to tighten its already strict gun laws.Full Story >
    New Jersey is set to become the latest state to enact measures to tighten its already strict gun laws.Full Story >

  • Brothel owner who won primary shunned by Nevada GOP brass

    Brothel owner who won primary shunned by Nevada GOP brass

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 9:27 PM EDT2018-06-14 01:27:26 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-06-14 01:41:14 GMT
    (David Montero /Los Angeles Times via AP). ADDS IDENITY OF WOMAN AT RIGHT AS HEIDI FLEISS - In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018 photo Nevada brothel owner Dennis Hof, second from right celebrates after winning the primary election in Pahrump, Nev. Hof, the...(David Montero /Los Angeles Times via AP). ADDS IDENITY OF WOMAN AT RIGHT AS HEIDI FLEISS - In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018 photo Nevada brothel owner Dennis Hof, second from right celebrates after winning the primary election in Pahrump, Nev. Hof, the...
    Nevada brothel owner Dennis Hof said the "establishment got crushed" when he knocked off the incumbent Republican in a state legislative primary.Full Story >
    Nevada brothel owner Dennis Hof said the "establishment got crushed" when he knocked off the incumbent Republican in a state legislative primary.Full Story >

  • Arizona lawmaker criticized for race, immigration comments

    Arizona lawmaker criticized for race, immigration comments

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 8:37 PM EDT2018-06-14 00:37:20 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-06-14 01:41:08 GMT
    A Republican lawmaker is being criticized for saying "there aren't enough white kids to go around" when discussing integration in schools at an event in northern Arizona.Full Story >
    A Republican lawmaker is being criticized for saying "there aren't enough white kids to go around" when discussing integration in schools at an event in northern Arizona.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly