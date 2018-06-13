Report: Sarah Huckabee Sanders planning to depart the White Hous - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Report: Sarah Huckabee Sanders planning to depart the White House

(RNN) - Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House press secretary, is planning her departure from the Trump administration, according to a report from CBS News.

The CBS story cites sources from inside the White House and close to the administration. They told the network Sanders is planning to leave at the end of the year.

Principal Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah is also planning to leave, but there is no date set for his departure, according to CBS.

Sanders took over briefing duties full-time from Sean Spicer after he resigned. She's the daughter of former Arkansas governor and conservative TV personality Mike Huckabee, who also ran for president in 2016.

Several White House staffers have left the administration over the last several months, some voluntarily and some involuntarily. Former communications director Hope Hicks is among those forced out.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

