Sarah Sanders responds to report that she's planning to leave th - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Sarah Sanders responds to report that she's planning to leave the White House

Sara Huckabee Sanders, the White House press secretary, is planning her departure from the Trump administration, according to a report from CBS News. (Source: CNN) Sara Huckabee Sanders, the White House press secretary, is planning her departure from the Trump administration, according to a report from CBS News. (Source: CNN)

(RNN) - Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House press secretary, has responded to a CBS News report that said she is planning to leave the Trump administration.

The CBS story cites sources from inside the White House and close to the administration. They told the network Sanders is planning to leave at the end of the year.

Sanders was at her daughter's school event when the CBS report came out. She responded afterward, expressing her love for working for President Trump.

CBS also reported Principal Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah is also planning to leave, but there is no date set for his departure.

Sanders took over briefing duties full-time from Sean Spicer after he resigned. She's the daughter of former Arkansas governor and conservative TV personality Mike Huckabee, who also ran for president in 2016.

Several White House staffers have left the administration over the last several months, some voluntarily and some involuntarily. Former communications director Hope Hicks is among those forced out.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

  • National politicsTrump-Kim summitMore>>

  • Worker protections seen at risk in Trump health care shift

    Worker protections seen at risk in Trump health care shift

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 7:17 PM EDT2018-06-13 23:17:19 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 11:38 PM EDT2018-06-14 03:38:16 GMT
    (HealthCare.gov via AP). FILE - This May 21, 2018 image shows the main page of the healthcare.gov website in Washington. On Wednesday, June 13, 2018, two independent experts said that the Trump administration appears to be taking aim at provisions of t...(HealthCare.gov via AP). FILE - This May 21, 2018 image shows the main page of the healthcare.gov website in Washington. On Wednesday, June 13, 2018, two independent experts said that the Trump administration appears to be taking aim at provisions of t...
    Legal and insurance experts say worker protections at risk in Trump's latest move against 'Obamacare'.Full Story >
    Legal and insurance experts say worker protections at risk in Trump's latest move against 'Obamacare'.Full Story >

  • Big hurdles for bold push to split California into 3 states

    Big hurdles for bold push to split California into 3 states

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 5:31 PM EDT2018-06-13 21:31:38 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 11:38 PM EDT2018-06-14 03:38:12 GMT
    Graphic of the State of California shows the divisions of a proposed initative to split the state into three states; 2c x 4 inches; 96.3 mm x 101 mm;Graphic of the State of California shows the divisions of a proposed initative to split the state into three states; 2c x 4 inches; 96.3 mm x 101 mm;
    Californians will face a choice this November of whether to divide the nation's most populous state into three, an effort that would radically shake up the West Coast.Full Story >
    Californians will face a choice this November of whether to divide the nation's most populous state into three, an effort that would radically shake up the West Coast.Full Story >

  • The Latest: Pompeo links denuclearizing to sanctions relief

    The Latest: Pompeo links denuclearizing to sanctions relief

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 8:07 PM EDT2018-06-14 00:07:33 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 11:37 PM EDT2018-06-14 03:37:58 GMT
    (Jung Yeon-je/Pool Photo via AP). U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, right, walks with U.S. General Vincent K. Brooks, left, commander of United States Forces Korea, upon his arrival at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek Wednesday, June 13, 2018. South Kor...(Jung Yeon-je/Pool Photo via AP). U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, right, walks with U.S. General Vincent K. Brooks, left, commander of United States Forces Korea, upon his arrival at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek Wednesday, June 13, 2018. South Kor...
    President Donald Trump is stretching credulity at home and abroad by declaring there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea" after his summit with Kim Jong Un.Full Story >
    President Donald Trump is stretching credulity at home and abroad by declaring there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea" after his summit with Kim Jong Un.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly