Sarah Sanders responds to report that she's planning to leave the White House

(RNN) - Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House press secretary, has responded to a CBS News report that said she is planning to leave the Trump administration.

The CBS story cites sources from inside the White House and close to the administration. They told the network Sanders is planning to leave at the end of the year.

Sanders was at her daughter's school event when the CBS report came out. She responded afterward, expressing her love for working for President Trump.

Does @CBSNews know something I don’t about my plans and my future? I was at my daughter’s year-end Kindergarten event and they ran a story about my “plans to leave the WH” without even talking to me. I love my job and am honored to work for @POTUS — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) June 14, 2018

CBS also reported Principal Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah is also planning to leave, but there is no date set for his departure.

Sanders took over briefing duties full-time from Sean Spicer after he resigned. She's the daughter of former Arkansas governor and conservative TV personality Mike Huckabee, who also ran for president in 2016.

Several White House staffers have left the administration over the last several months, some voluntarily and some involuntarily. Former communications director Hope Hicks is among those forced out.

