Gamers in court for first time after Kansas 'swatting' death

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Two online gamers will be making their first appearances in federal court for their alleged roles in hoax calls that led a Kansas police officer to fatally shoot an unarmed man in a case of "swatting" that drew national attention.

An indictment charges 18-year-old Casey Viner of North College Hill, Ohio, with conspiracy to make false reports after he allegedly became upset while playing Call of Duty: WWII online and asked 25-year-old Tyler Barriss of Los Angeles to "swat" 19-year-old Shane Gaskill in Wichita.

Viner and Gaskill face federal conspiracy, obstruction of justice and wire fraud charges.

Barriss is being prosecuted first in Sedgwick County District Court on related state charges of involuntary manslaughter, giving a false alarm and interference with a law enforcement officer.

By ROXANA HEGEMAN

Associated Press

