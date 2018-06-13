Parents face homicide charges after dead baby found in cat litter container in PA

The baby's father, Shaun Oxenreider, faces criminal homicide and other charges in the case. (Source: WFMZ/CNN)

READING, PA (WFMZ/CNN) - Authorities in Pennsylvania made a disturbing discovery in the crawl space of a home back in March, finding the body of a six-month-old baby concealed inside a container of cat litter.

The parents of that child are now facing charges in her death.

John Adams, the district attorney for Berks County, northwest of Philadelphia, said it was the kind of case that “tears us up emotionally.”

Following the review of autopsy results, charges of criminal homicide have been filed against the parents.

"Any time we are dealing with the death of a very, very young child, these are difficult cases,” Adams said.

The baby's parents, Shaun Oxenreider and Samantha Trump, are also charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, concealing the death of a child and abuse of a corpse.

The forensic pathologist determined the baby, named Harper, died around January of head trauma and "homicidal violence."

He also said the baby had rib fractures that were in different phases of healing.

The baby's body was found in the crawl space of a home after relatives raised concerns to police.

Authorities say the way in which the corpse was handled and hidden posed a challenge for investigators.

"You're dealing with the decomposition of a body. I'm sure it was challenging from a scientific angle to determine the cause of death,” Adams said. “They found badly broken bones, blunt force trauma. All of which conclusively led to the fact that this child did not die naturally."

The baby's parents are being held in the county jail without bail.

Copyright 2018 WFMZ via CNN. All rights reserved.