Teen is accused of cyberbullying girl with Down syndrome; but that's not what put her in jail

(RNN) - Ameera Peterson has gone viral for the wrong reason.

The 17-year-old girl from Dallas, TX, has Down syndrome. She became the unwilling participant in a tweet on June 7.

Another Twitter user, identified as Ameera Lewis. posted a yearbook photo of Peterson alongside two selfies of herself saying she “had the best glo up in the century," KDAF reported.

A "glow-up" is when someone has grown into their looks. It’s usually an expression of a person’s growing confidence.

In this case, it was a demonstration of cyberbullying.

If that wasn’t bad enough, the tweet was liked more than 50,000 times and retweeted more than 15,000 times.

“I’m angry,” Peterson told KDAF.

Peterson’s mom, Rita, told KDAF that kids with special needs have feelings and emotions just like everyone else.

“She just has some growing up to do,” she said of Lewis.

Some Twitter users did encourage Lewis to delete her tweet. In fact, several of the tweets that berated her for shaming a special needs girl for her looks traveled well with thousands of retweets.

The original tweet is gone now, but Lewis taunted at least one other person and told them to fight her, according to KDAF.

Lewis was arrested June 10 and is being held at Tarrant County Detention Center for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to KDAF.

Mansfield Independent School District police told them a fight took place between two teenage women at Timberview High School's parking lot and one of them was stabbed several times.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.