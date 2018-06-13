Former Penn State frat member pleads guilty in hazing case

A search is underway for a police suspect that jumped into the Ohio River, Kenton County Dispatch confirms.Full Story >
Two online gamers will be making their first appearances in federal court for their alleged roles in hoax calls that led a Kansas police officer to fatally shoot an unarmed man.
A gunman killed two women before turning the gun on himself as a SWAT standoff ended in Butler County Wednesday, Sheriff Richard Jones said.
A FOX19 NOW investigation has uncovered lengthy delays at Cincinnati's 911 Call Center, including calls stuck on hold for several minutes or longer with no pick-up.
Newly-released body camera footage shows the tense moments before an alleged domestic violence incident resulted in the tasing of a suspect.
