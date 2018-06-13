Kentucky mom accused of forcing teen to drink gets 20 years

SOMERSET, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky woman accused of forcing her 14-year-old daughter to drink whiskey until she fell has had her probation revoked.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the 35-year-old woman was sentenced last week to 20 years in prison. She had previously been placed on five years' probation in lieu of serving prison time on several charges, including burglary.
A judge ruled she violated the terms of probation, which included a ban on possessing or drinking alcohol. In March, Somerset police were tipped off to a video in which the woman was heard saying they could get "a thousand million dollars" for the recording of her daughter.
She told police she was trying to teach the girl that drinking was bad.
Her charges in that case haven't been resolved.
The Associated Press isn't identifying the mother to prevent identifying the teen.
Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com
