Old Forester returns to roots with new Kentucky distillery

By BRUCE SCHREINER
Associated Press
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Old Forester, the bourbon that launched a family dynasty and a spirits company, has returned to its pre-Prohibition Kentucky home in a newly renovated building that symbolizes the brand's comeback.
The Old Forester Distilling Co. opens its doors to tourists Friday along a stretch of downtown Louisville known as Whiskey Row for its historic ties to Kentucky's bourbon industry.
Bourbon tourism has matured into big business in Kentucky and Old Forester is tapping into the strategy.
Visitors to the new distillery can take in the sights and smells of bourbon making all under one roof.
The $45 million distillery, able to produce a portion of Old Forester's inventory, as well as a lineup of craft bourbons, is the surest sign yet of the venerable brand's revival in the competitive bourbon market.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
