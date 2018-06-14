Sex crimes case against Sylvester Stallone under review

(RNN) – Los Angeles prosecutors are reviewing a sex crimes case against actor Sylvester Stallone.

Greg Risling, a spokesman for the Los Angeles district attorney, confirmed to CNN on Wednesday that the DA's office is reviewing an incident that allegedly took place in the 1990s.

Risling said the Santa Monica Police Department turned over the case to his office, and that the allegations against Stallone were first reported to the police department in November 2017.

Around that time, the police department said they were investigating a complaint of alleged sexual misconduct by Stallone in the 1990s made in November 2017, Reuters reported.

Martin Singer, Stallone's attorney, said in December that a woman had "filed a police report alleging a rape that occurred 27 years ago."

Singer said Stallone "categorically" disputed the claim at the time.

"My client categorically denies the allegations," Singer told CNN on Wednesday. "It's outrageous that the DA's office and PD would announce this information, because it makes the public think that there's something there."

Singer told CNN the woman making the allegations had a consensual relationship with Stallone in the 1980s.

